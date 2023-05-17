Following the Covenant School shooting, a special session was called by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on May 8 to discuss public safety and gun control.
Republican State Senator Bo Watson, who represents a portion of Hamilton County, was in Chattanooga on Wednesday and Local 3 News had the opportunity to ask questions about his expectations for the session.
Senator Watson says before the tragic school shooting in Nashville, legislators were already looking at ways to boost school safety.
He says since that incident their strategies have not changed much, but it has validated their ideas on how to approach the issue of student safety.
"Increased our commitment to providing school security officers in each of the schools, we increased that amount. We also increased the amount that we we're going to propose for non-public schools, since that was a non-public school," said Senator Watson.
Watson's budget proposal for the year includes $233-million for school safety, with $140-million of that funding being used for hiring more SRO's.
Watson says legislators asked Governor Lee to give them time to think rationally about the changes to safety before the session in August.
"Are there things we can do that will actually be effective, and not just things that make the public feel better about a situation but doesn't really address the situation," Watson explained. "So are there things we can do that would make it be an effective solution, and we'll see. We're keeping an open mind as the Governor has asked us to do."
Watson says if red flag provisions are proposed, he will not support it and believes there are other strategies to consider.
"Obviously we've learned from 9/11 that hardening targets makes a significant difference, and that's why you've seen us invest heavily into hardening of targets," said Senator Watson.
Along with bolstering SRO's, Watson's budget for school safety includes the following:
- $40-million for public school security upgrades
- $30-million for homeland security network
- $14-million for non-public school safety upgrades
- $8-million for school based behavioral health liaisons
The special session will begin on August 21.
