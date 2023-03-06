A local baby goat with special needs almost became the face of the Cadbury Egg commercials for Easter this year.
We went to meet Itty Bitty at TMMA Farms & Sanctuary in Trion who rescued the goat.
"She absolutely has the best life, and she doesn't know that she is different from anybody else," said Owner, Maryanne Marsh.
Little Itty Bitty has been living her best life at TMMA Farms & Sanctuary after she was adopted in January.
Her owner, Maryanne Marsh says she was born in December with a rare form of spina bifida, leaving her unable to use her back legs.
She says Itty Bitties last owners didn't know what to do with her.
"They didn't want to euthanize her, they didn't know of any other options," said Marsh.
Marsh says she got a call from a rescue shelter in Chattanooga who asked if she could take her.
"With in 12 hours, she not only was here, the couple who owned her met us and left her with us, and she was in her first set of wheels," said Marsh.
Marsh says Itty Bitty adjusted to her new wheel chair and life style quickly.
"But she is out with us all the time, during the day. She helps with our chores, she runs with the dogs, she plays and she is a normal baby goat as far as she is concerned," said Marsh.
Just two weeks ago Marsh decided to enter Itty Bitty into the Cadbury Bunny tryout contest, to be in their Easter commercials this year.
Marsh says there were thousands of rescue animal contestants and did not expect anything to come of it.
"And sure enough, that Wednesday we got an email saying that she made the top 20," said Marsh.
Marsh says she was ecstatic to be in the running, but found out last week Itty Bitty did lose out of the competition.
"But it was wonderful for Cadbury to focus in on rescue pet this year, and we were just honored and blessed she made the top 20," said Marsh.
Though little Itty Bitty may not have won the Cadbury Bunny tryout contest, she sure has captured the heart of anyone who meets her.
Marsh says now the contest is over she plans to introduce Itty Bitty to larger crowds and educate people on rescue farms and animals.
"As long as she wants to roll around TMMA Farms & Sanctuary, she'll hang with us," said Marsh.
If you are interested in supporting the farm or Itty Bitty, click here.