Merchants on Main announced on Facebook that they will be closing the store at the end of May.
"For those that know me and my mom, we've been running Merchants on Main for almost 13 years. We started on Main Street before the Southside was cool. People thought we were crazy for opening up a business on Main Street. This building has been such a huge part of our lives in so many ways. It's difficult and hard to say, but this building is being developed."
The owners are currently unclear of what's to come next, but they are looking at other potential spaces around town.
"It's a bittersweet ending and we'll always love the Southside and those that supported us."