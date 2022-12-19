A local softball coach has been arrested after being accused of inappropriately touching players.
Rossville Police Detective Captain David Scroggins says James R. “Pete” Hughes was arrested on Wednesday on charges of Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment.
Detective Scroggins says Hughes coached local area girls’ softball teams, and provided batting instruction to players at more than one location in Chattanooga, Rossville, and other areas.
Detective Scroggins says the investigation was started in early December when the Rossville Police Department received information indicating that Hughes had inappropriately touched more than one juvenile after sessions of batting practice.
Detective Scroggins says the people interviewed about the allegations are from more than one school and played for more than one softball team.
Hughes has been released on bond and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Detective Scroggins at the Rossville Police Department at 706-866-1228.
