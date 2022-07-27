For the first time ever, a Chattanooga soccer program called Soccer Shots, which helps with children's character development, is throwing a Family Night at CHI Memorial Stadium to give back to the community.
Families will be able to enjoy the free event on Sunday and will get a chance to meet some of the Chattanooga Red Wolves players along with their mascot. The Chattanooga Red Wolves are the main sponsor of the event.
Organizers are also asking people to bring a new toy for children in need.
"All the kids will be able to go on the field. So free soccer shot sessions, we've got bounce houses that are going to be there, face painting, balloon animals," said Mike Stiner, the owner of Soccer Shots Chattanooga.
The only thing parents have to pay for is food and drinks. "All around the idea of celebrating community, having fun and bringing people together," said Stiner.
Parents are welcoming the free event in times like these. "During times like these like parents are tightening additional spending, and so we totally understand that. A way to continue to provide outlets for kids to have fun in a safe environment that provides some normalcy," said Stiner.
The event is also supporting the Forgotten Child Fund. It's a non-profit organization of firefighters, EMS and officers that gather and give gifts to needy children for Christmas.
"The need for toys is always there and the economy and everything like it is. We figured why not get started in July, kind of like have a Christmas in July with the Red Wolves there," said Kelly Simmons, the president of the Forgotten Child Fund.
Soccer Shots is ready to give back. "Yeah it's going to be a blast we are super excited," said Stiner.
The event will run from 5pm to 7pm.
Click on this link for a list of vendors and more information about the event.