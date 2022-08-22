Chattanooga police are still looking for the man seen and heard on surveillance video verbalizing threats in an apparent incident of road rage.
The woman in the video shared with Local 3 News she felt, and continues to feel, threatened by the man in the video, which is why we granted her an anonymous interview.
The incident started when the man claims the woman cut him off on the highway. The woman told Local 3 News he got out of his car on an off-ramp, hit her window, and made several gestures indicating he would shoot her.
He followed her, with her son in the car, to what he said he believed to be her home. They drove to a friend's home, instead, where what happened next was caught on camera.
"Now I know where you live," he can be heard saying in the video.
Chattanooga Police confirmed they are looking into the video and are actively trying to identify the man in it.
The woman and her son spoke with Local 3 News on Friday, when she said she wants to press charges.
"I'm just afraid he would come back," she told us.
"I was in shock," her son said. "I didn't know what was going to happen next."
In the video, the man can be heard using multiple expletive-laced threats directed at the woman. At one point, he rips the handle off the door of her car and throws it. At another point, he threatens to sexually assault her.
"It's certainly very alarming," said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, who spoke with us generally about the incident, but his department is not involved in the investigation, whatsoever. "It's when we see one party engaging the other party is when, normally, serious injury or death occurs."
Wilson said the woman handled the situation well by going to a place she felt comfortable instead of driving home. People who find themselves in similar situations should immediately call police and not engage with anyone who is showing signs of road rage.
"Thankfully, the friend had excellent surveillance equipment that's going to enhance and help law enforcement catch this person," said Wilson.
If you recognize the man seen in the video, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 643-5100.