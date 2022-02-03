Thursday, Senator Bo Watson held the last of a series of town hall meetings to discuss the state’s public education formula.
It was at Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department in Harrison and it was one way Governor Lee is getting input on where the funding should go from individual districts.
The biggest takeaways were those in attendance believed there should be more investment in teacher education, professional development, and higher compensation for classroom teachers.
Community members shared their concerns and ideas throughout the hour long town hall meeting while Senator Bo Watson, Senator Todd Gardenhire alongside Representative Greg Vital listened.
"I loved hearing what people had to say about raising the pay for teachers,” said Meg Day. She is a mother of four, and three of her children attend Hamilton County Schools. One of her concerns was getting them better access to technology.
"It needs a lot more support and resources,” she said.
Aside from raising teacher’s pay, and access to technology, some would like to make sure students don’t get behind by giving them quality education as earlier as Pre-k. Constituents mentioned “free-loading early education.”
They also said they wanted students to have easier access to transportation, additional support and resources for impoverished students among other things.
"The unique one that came up tonight is that we need to take into account foster children,” said Senator Watson. "(And)Take into account transient students."
Senator Watson serves as one of the 12 elected officials on the funding review steering committee which provides feedback where the K-12 school funding will be allocated.
"This is a system that the communities own and they need to be involved and engaged in helping us make the decisions on what they want us to fund in our new funding formula,” said Senator Watson.
"I love that they asked to listen,” said Day with a smile.
Senator Watson said the funding review steering committee will be working on the formula with the Governor in parts.
He said they met Thursday, and the Governor would like to present something to the House and Senate probably in March, but there is currently no timetable on it.