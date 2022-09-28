It's hard to resist a sweet southern snack like a MoonPie. So, for the month of October, you can indulge in the tasty treat with a clear conscience because your purchase is helping support local scouts.
Kyle Croft, Cubmaster of Troop 3177 and Volunteer Chair for the Shoot for the Moon Fundraise said, "Our Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA will be selling Moon Pie units across the entire area. Including show and sales at Elder's Ace Hardware, Food City, Sportsman's Warehouse and some tractor supply locations, every single weekend."
They will also sell Moon Pies door-to-door in their neighborhoods. The packs and troops will receive a portion of the proceeds from each sale, allowing them to scout for another year.
This is the second year the Cherokee Area Council BSA has partnered with Chattanooga Bakery for their Shoot for the Moon fundraiser.
jarred Pickens, Scout Executive and CEO said the partnership is unique since the product is made and distributed completely local.
"So when you buy that MoonPie product, you're helping the scouts locally, your helping the council locally and at the end of the day you're even helping a worker at the Chattanooga Bakery."
Tory Johnston, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Chattanooga Bakery added, "To your point we have 120 workers who are here working five and six days a week in this crazy time and nothing makes us something so worthwhile as the scouts here in the Tennessee area."
The fundraiser not only benefits local scout troops, but also our troops overseas. They've teamed up with Friends of the Troops, a local non-profit to give soldiers a little taste of home.
"So, if you want to pay for a case and again set it aside and we'll get it to the scouts and they'll get it to Friends of the Troops," explained Johnston.
While the council has an internal goal for how many MoonPies they want to sell, they said the real goal is that the scouts learn leadership skills.
"Our expectations are already being blown through the roof already by seeing these kids every single day out their doing their best to earn their way and make sure they can scout for an entire other year."
To find out how to order a box of MoonPies and support our local scouts, click here.