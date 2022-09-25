The Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has teamed up with Chattanooga Bakery to launch a MoonPie Selling Campaign to raise funds for local troops.
The “Shoot for the Moon” fundraiser launches this month and runs through October 27th.
Local Scouts will sell door to door in their own neighborhoods, as well as set up sale booths on the weekends at local businesses throughout the sales period.
Packs and troops will receive a portion of proceeds from each sale, and prizes will be awarded to all Scouts participating in the sale, as well as the opportunity to participate in a Scout MoonPie Night with the Chattanooga Lookouts Baseball Team.
Jared Pickens, Scout Executive/CEO of the Cherokee Area Council, said he’s excited about the partnership.
“The 100% local nature of this sale truly epitomizes Scouting values and the spirit of Chattanooga,” Pickens said. “We love that when someone buys MoonPies from a Scout their dollar stays 100% local. It goes to the Scout, to the local Council, and even to workers at Chattanooga Bakery.”
Volunteer chair of the MoonPie effort, Kyle Croft, added his support for the sale.
“Excuse the pun, but we are “over the moon” to team up with Chattanooga Bakery for this fun and worthwhile local fundraiser,” Croft said. “Scouts raise much-needed funds to cover annual costs for their troops, and our Chattanooga area neighbors will be given an opportunity to help support these local Scouts while getting access to the absolute freshest MoonPies available anywhere. These MoonPies come directly from Chattanooga Bakery, so this is a chance to get them in-hand before they’re even available in stores. It’s a win-win for the Scouts and supporters!”
The Cherokee Area Council has partnered again with local nonprofit Friends of the Troops to give supporters the option to purchase a case of MoonPies from Scouts that will be sent to local military personnel stationed overseas and give them a “taste of home”.
Consumers and supporters can purchase MoonPies directly from the Scouts in their neighborhoods, or in front of the following area store partners:
Food City locations the weekends of September thru the middle of October
Elder’s Ace Hardware locations the weekends of September thru the 1st weekend of
October
Tractor Supply locations the weekends of September thru the end of October
Sportsman’s Warehouse the weekends of September thru the middle of November
More information on the Scout MoonPie sale online at www.cherokeeareabsa.com.