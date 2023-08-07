Tuesday is a Storm Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will affect our area this afternoon.

Some school systems in the Tennessee Valley are dismissing early on Monday due to the threat of severe weather.

The following schools have announced early dismissals for August 7:

  • Bradley County Schools will dismiss at 12:00pm.
  • Meigs County Schools will dismiss at 12:15pm.
  • Polk County Schools will dismiss at 12:30pm.
  • Cleveland High and Cleveland Middle School will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. Buses for elementary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., car riders may be picked up as early as 12:30 p.m. for the elementary schools.
  • Rhea County Schools will dismiss at 12:50pm.
  • Marion County Schools will dismiss at 12:30CDT/1:30pm EDT.
  • Hamilton County Schools has cancelled all activities for the remainder of the day, which includes professional development, school age child care, athletic activities, central office, and school employees.
  • Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy will dismiss at 1:00pm due to the threat of severe weather.
  • Montessori School Chattanooga will dismiss at 1:00pm due to the threat of severe weather.
  • Catoosa County Schools will dismiss at 12:45pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
  • Dade County Schools will dismiss at 1:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
  • Sequatchie County Schools will close at 12:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
  • Walker County Schools will close at 1:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
  • Dayton City Schools will close at 1:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
  • Cleveland State Community College has cancelled all afternoon and evening classes for Monday, due to the threat of severe weather.

