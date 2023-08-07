Some school systems in the Tennessee Valley are dismissing early on Monday due to the threat of severe weather.
The following schools have announced early dismissals for August 7:
- Bradley County Schools will dismiss at 12:00pm.
- Meigs County Schools will dismiss at 12:15pm.
- Polk County Schools will dismiss at 12:30pm.
- Cleveland High and Cleveland Middle School will be dismissing at 12:00 p.m. Buses for elementary schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., car riders may be picked up as early as 12:30 p.m. for the elementary schools.
- Rhea County Schools will dismiss at 12:50pm.
- Marion County Schools will dismiss at 12:30CDT/1:30pm EDT.
- Hamilton County Schools has cancelled all activities for the remainder of the day, which includes professional development, school age child care, athletic activities, central office, and school employees.
- Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy will dismiss at 1:00pm due to the threat of severe weather.
- Montessori School Chattanooga will dismiss at 1:00pm due to the threat of severe weather.
- Catoosa County Schools will dismiss at 12:45pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
- Dade County Schools will dismiss at 1:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
- Sequatchie County Schools will close at 12:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
- Walker County Schools will close at 1:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
- Dayton City Schools will close at 1:00pm, due to the threat of severe weather.
- Cleveland State Community College has cancelled all afternoon and evening classes for Monday, due to the threat of severe weather.
