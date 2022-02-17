Schools across the country are facing a shortage of teachers and that crisis is hitting home for Cleveland City Schools. They are having a hard time hiring interim teachers.
It’s been challenging to fill positions with people who have the proper certifications for staff that need to leave work for long periods of time.
"The people that want to teach are in a full-time job at this point,” said Kelly Kiser, Cleveland City Schools’ Director of Human Resources.
Kiser says Cleveland is not as severe as other areas, but they are having to get creative in order to be fully staffed.
"Gotten certifications for folks through teaching permits. Where people may have credentials to be able to receive a permit from the state. We've not had to do that a lot in previous years,” Kiser told us.
He says this ensures a quality teacher still gets put in the classroom.
In recent years, Kiser also says there are fewer people getting into the teaching profession and therefore less applicants.
"Where we may have had a large number of applicants for elementary teaching positions, we don't have as many as we once did," Kiser said.
Teaching as whole, Kiser says, is a very difficult job and teachers need to be told how valuable they are. They aren't just tasked with the academic side of things, but basic life functions as well.
"Also a lot of times helping deal with mental health issues in kids. They are helping to provide structure to those children. They are helping to feed them,” he told us.
Cleveland City Schools post job applications online, and you can get alerts on your phone for openings. https://www.clevelandschools.org/