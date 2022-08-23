The owner of a local hair salon is receiving the support of her co-workers and the community after she was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Sharon Kilgore, a driving force in the hair stylist community, opened Mane Crush Salon in September of 2015 but when she was diagnosed with cancer six weeks ago, her fellow stylists and the community rallied around her for support.
"Everything has just kind of spiraled she's had several things happen since then with blood clots and a partially collapsed lung and it's like every week there is something else," Jennifer Creek, Stylist at Mane Crush Salon said.
Kilgore wasn't feeling well and within a week of experiencing symptoms, her diagnosis was delivered. Chemotherapy is now her new routine.
Creek is leading the charge along with fellow stylist, Molly, at Mane Crush Salon to raise money and support for Kilgore.
They started a Go Fund Me page for help with medical bills and treatment.
"Insurance is not covering a lot of the treatments and like I said, things have spiraled and there are several things going on at once sometimes she gets the treatments...sometimes she doesn't," Creek said.
Employees said while Sharon may be going through treatment, she hasn't lost her determined spirit. She is still in the salon, deep cleaning, taking on clients, and not letting this diagnosis stop her.
"She is trying to come in when she can, um, she's having to pass off some of her clients to other stylists right now just because she doesn't have the energy but she doesn't want to sit at home in her thoughts she wants to be around customers and her salon that's just what makes her happy. That's just her passion in life," she said.
The community and employees said she has the biggest heart, drive for her business, and taking a back seat to being a caregiver is challenging.
"She's always done everything for everybody else, she's never needed anything from anybody...never wanted anything from anybody she just caregiving. So having to take a step back and let everybody help her has just been really difficult for her," Creek said.
They said this is their chance to pay it forward and they are asking the community for any support they have.
"She's exploring any options she can and looking into any avenue that anybody has mentioned and doing her research and she's a Christian and she's just holding out faith," she said.
If you would like to support Sharon's journey you can find this link to the Go-Fund-Me page.