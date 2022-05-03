Democratic Senate candidates urge eliminating filibuster and passing bill protecting abortion rights

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senate Democratic candidates on May 2 immediately called for eliminating the filibuster and passing legislation to protect abortion rights after Politico published what it said was a draft Supreme Court majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

News of the leaked Supreme Court Document concerning the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade has sparked a wave of responses. 

In Hamilton County, a peaceful protest has been arranged to demonstrate opposition to the Supreme Court's possible attempt. 

The groups calls it a 'blatant attack on reproductive rights'.

They gathered at Miller Plaza at 5 p.m. and will march to Hamilton County City Court.  

Another protest has been organized for May 14 to defend Roe v. Wade and express their rage on the matter.

Defend Roe will be at Renaissance Park starting at 3 p.m.