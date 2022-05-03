News of the leaked Supreme Court Document concerning the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade has sparked a wave of responses.
In Hamilton County, a peaceful protest has been arranged to demonstrate opposition to the Supreme Court's possible attempt.
The groups calls it a 'blatant attack on reproductive rights'.
They gathered at Miller Plaza at 5 p.m. and will march to Hamilton County City Court.
Another protest has been organized for May 14 to defend Roe v. Wade and express their rage on the matter.
Defend Roe will be at Renaissance Park starting at 3 p.m.