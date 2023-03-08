Former President Jimmy Carter is still receiving hospice care at his home, where he's been with his family for the past two weeks.
Since then, those who knew him have shared their stories worldwide.
Bobby Burton, a local man, contacted Local 3 to tell us about the time he met the 39th President.
Burton says he's been active in the local democratic party for more than 30 years and has always respected President Carter and how he approached politics compared to others.
"So many politicians, they have that air about them; you see them in front of the camera, but behind the camera, it's a different situation," said Burton.
Burton says he remembers hearing that President Carter was in the area visiting back in 2011 while attending an event at the Convention Center.
"Someone got in touch with him and asked if he would come down to Hamilton County, so they did, and that was my opportunity of meeting him."
Burton said when President Carter arrived, he and his wife Rosalynn Carter offered to take photos with everyone there.
"I wish I could think of exactly what he did say, but I don't remember exactly what he said, but his demeanor, so pleasant."
Though it was a brief encounter, Burton says the President made an impact on him, and he'll cherish the moment for the rest of his life.
"Like I said earlier, I've met quite a few political people, but he is genuine. What you see, that smile, there is no fake to it, no acting," Burton continued.
Burton says he is praying for the former President and his family and asks other Chattanoogans to do the same.