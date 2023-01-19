Eleven rescue puppies from Whitfield County Animal Shelter took flight to meet new families in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this week.
The journey was made on Tuesday with the help of Pilots to the Rescue, a non-profit, volunteer-driven, public benefit aviation organization. Their mission is to transport domestic, endangered animals, and people at risk.
Sixty-six animals have been surrendered to the Whitfield County Animal Shelter since the beginning of the year.
This was an opportunity to give these puppies a new home.
The Whitfield County Animal Shelter is offering $20 spay and neuter services to cats and dogs.
To schedule an appointment, call the animal shelter at (706) 278–2018, or visit their website here. For more information on Pilots to the Rescue, click here.