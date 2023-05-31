The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act, a deal worked out between House leadership and White House negotiators to suspend US debt ceiling until 2025.
House of Reps. pass Fiscal Responsibility Act, deal worked out between House leadership and White House negotiators to suspend US debt ceiling until 2025. 149 Republicans & 165 Democrats voted in favor. Fleischmann (TN3) 👍, Greene (GA14) 👍, DesJarlais (TN4) 👎 pic.twitter.com/dOuGKBnF3c— Greg Glover (@gregglover3) June 1, 2023
Some local officials responded issued statements regarding their vote on social media.
I came to Congress to work to get our fiscal house back in order. That's why I voted tonight to pass the #FiscalResponsibilityAct - the largest spending cut in our nation's history, 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗮𝘅𝗽𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 $𝟮 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗶𝘅 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀.— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) June 1, 2023
Here’s what I had to say to the press tonight about the debt ceiling vote.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 1, 2023
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, while not perfect and not everything I wanted, represents the largest spending rollback from any Congress in U.S. history - $2.1 trillion. #ncpol— Congressman Chuck Edwards (@RepEdwards) June 1, 2023
