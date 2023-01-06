Chattanooga has seen some significant home price increases over the past few years, but what will things look like in the year ahead?
"Whether you're buying your personal home or you're investing in real estate, there will always be renters," said realtor Iris Rodger with Keller Williams Realty Inc. "There will always be people needing rental homes."
Rodgers has worked in Chattanooga real estate for the past 16 years. She said what she saw with the housing market during the pandemic was rare.
Chattanooga surpassed factors like average median home price increases, which rise about 4% annually.
"The median home price right now is $290,000, which again is pretty affordable when you look at other homes around the nation," said Rodger. "It increased in 2021 13% and in 2022 it increased 6%."
Rodger said a number of factors play part in why this is happening, including no state tax, high speed internet, and living by the river and mountains.
"Our affordability. You get a lot more house and sizes of land for your money compared to other areas of the country," said Rodger.
However, she cautions not to believe rumors that home prices will continue to rise exponentially.
"Don't believe the rumors," said Rodger. "Talk to a professional realtor, it's a very strong market and we couldn't sustain 13% increases. It's going to be correcting."
For example, Rodger said it typically takes about two months to sell a home in Chattanooga. That's a process that won't be as quick down the road.
"I'm starting to see buyers ask for some closing cost assistance and typically do in most typical markets," said Rodger. "I'm seeing buyers having home inspections and asking for some appropriate repairs."
However, that doesn't mean the market still won't be competitive.
Rodger said the best chance for success is finding a local, well-educated person to help. Don't fall for flashy deals or people with little to no experience.
"There are 2,500 realtors in Chattanooga. You need to chose someone with years of experience and education who knows what they're doing," said Rodger. "You also need to chose a mortgage lender with experience and education."