A local real estate agent has sponsored the adoption of 23 shelter animals in the past 4 months.
Three years ago when Jordan Taylor became a real estate agent for the Austin Sizemore team in Chattanooga, she wanted to combine both her passions - real estate and animals.
"It's always been something that I'm passionate about so to be able to take that into my career has been a really, really great thing."
Taylor says the market has been booming for her. That's when Taylor created "Realtors for Rescues."
"I knew that when I was going to get into real estate, it wasn't goodbye to the shelters. It was more of an 'I'll see you later.'"
For each home she sells, she sponsors one animal from a shelter by covering the adoption fees for families.
Taylor says she's passionate about the project because she has dogs from a shelter in her home - and she knows how many need families through her volunteer work.
"Giving back to the shelters and the rescue animals that ultimately helped shape me into the person that I am today."
Taylor has sponsored adoptions through the Pet Placement Center, and the East Ridge Animal Shelter.
Now, she gets calls often from those adopters, grateful that she made way for their family to grow.
"In the end, we get to closing and we get to celebrate not only a closing of your own home, but also the sponsorship of an animal. So, it's a great time."