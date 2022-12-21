The TBI says a rape suspect who’s been on the agency’s most wanted list for more than a decade has been arrested.
JUST IN: After being on TBI’s #TNMostWanted list for more than a decade, Mario Escobar has been captured in Arizona. Escobar had been wanted by TBI and @ChattanoogaPD in connection to a set of rape charges involving a juvenile victim. Thanks to CPD, USBP, @hcsotn, and others! pic.twitter.com/67zFPrZVcn— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 21, 2022
The TBI says 44-year-old Mario Audelio Escobar was captured in Arizona.
Escobar is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for three counts of rape.
Escobar is accused of raping a minor on three separate occasions in 2009 and threatened to kill the child if anyone was told about the incidents.
