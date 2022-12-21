crime generic, arrest generic

The TBI says a rape suspect who’s been on the agency’s most wanted list for more than a decade has been arrested.

The TBI says 44-year-old Mario Audelio Escobar was captured in Arizona.

Escobar is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for three counts of rape.

Escobar is accused of raping a minor on three separate occasions in 2009 and threatened to kill the child if anyone was told about the incidents.

