Fall fun includes pumpkins and mums for most but preparing for the season was slightly different for farmers this year.
"There was an increase which everybody kind of expected it because we knew there was an increase in fertilizer prices, fuel prices, and everything that's really raised prices of everything throughout the year. So we were kind of expecting them to be a little bit higher than normal," Kiri Hughes, Owner of Hughes Farmer's Market said.
Hughes planned for the increase. They usually grow their pumpkins for customers to pick but this year was different.
"We are trying our best to search out and find people who had the best prices with good quality pumpkins and also try to keep our prices as low as we can without having to make too much of a raise and still make a profit," she said.
Longtime farmers also took a step back from growing.
"It impacts you in a way that you don't get to pick out as many... you know in the past I could definitely have the biggest pumpkins and I could choose the variety that I liked so that I could have the ones with the really nice stem and keep our prices at a certain range but when you're having to ship them in from Michigan, we bought as many local as we can, we buy from the Amish when we can, but still having to buy out and pay those fuel charges you have to make up for it in some ways," she said.
Customers are still going home with their favorite pumpkins and she is trying to keep prices as reasonable as possible considering the circumstances and competition with big box stores.
"Businesses like that have a set rate before the season even begins they will go under contracts and they'll say this is what we are going to pay so regardless if they go up or down this is what the farmer will get which is sometimes in your benefit and sometimes not but it has hurt a lot of people because people will go well, I can buy them cheaper at Walmart, yes, but then you're putting more local businesses out of business," she said.
She said customers can always rely on her products to be fresh and that's the advantage of shopping at a local business like Hughes Farmer's Market.