Local Project Linus chapter donates comfort blankets to CFD

The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) recently showed their appreciation for the efforts of Project Linus donating of handmade blankets to comfort children during an emergency.
With over 300 chapters across the country, Project Linus' mission is to provide a sense of security to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need, through the donation of handmade blankets.
The Hamilton County chapter was newly formed and has generously donated blankets to each of the CFD’s 26 companies.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Hamilton County chapter of Project Linus, more information can be found on their website at https://projectlinus.org/chapters/index.php?state=TN#tgt.