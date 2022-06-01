Fewer pools are opening this summer because of aging facilities, declining visitation, high expenses, and now, a lifeguard shortage.
"The pool is just everything these days," First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Counselor Ethan Brown said.
The First Cumberland Pool has a long history of meeting the needs of recreation for families with more than 100,000 people utilizing the pool since its opening in the late 1950's.
"People that I've seen since I was a little kid still come here, adults and church members," Brown said.
The Youth and Community Engagement Director said it will have to reduce its hours if staff can't find lifeguards to manage the pool.
"I feel like it would put a whole or a dent in the community because we'd have to branch off to other places and different pools," Brown said.
The First Cumberland Pool has undergone renovations, high operating costs, and setbacks because of COVID.
"It's been a really challenging few years for anyone who's operating a large pool," First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Youth and Community Engagement Director Sarah Quattrochi said.
They aren't the only ones who have struggled. Both Booker T. Washington and Harrison Bay State Park Pools will remain closed this year because of aging facilities, operating costs, and a decline in visitors.
The First Cumberland Pool is open.
"The recreational aspect, the health benefits of just being physically fit, our kids spend so much time on their phones especially since the pandemic, for a lot of kids that was a lifeline, but we want them to be outside and face to face with their friends," Quattrochi said.
She said they need lifeguards.
"Keeping people safe is the primary focus," Quattrochi said.
The American Lifeguard Association said about 150,000 pools around the country will be affected this summer by a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
Quattrochi said they need between 5 and 10 certified lifeguards.
If you're a certified lifeguard and want to work at First Cumberland, click here.