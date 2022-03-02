A packed house chamber listened to President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, as one of the largest conflicts since World War II ensues overseas between Ukraine and Russia.
The State of the Union serves to give an update on the condition of the nation, and since Biden has been in office he has had to deal with not just Russia’s war on Ukraine, but COVID, the way he withdrew from Afghanistan, and the supply chain crisis among other things. Local Tennessee leaders said it’s time to work together, but in order to do that there needs to be a clear resolve.
President Biden touched on several issues during his SOTU speech that Representative Scott DesJarlais R(4) said he found hard to believe, but agreed on.
"It was almost an impossible speech to give, and he certainly didn't accomplish many objectives because his realities didn't match his rhetoric,” said DesJarlais.
One of those agreements, however, was Biden’s mention of increasing border security and fixing immigration laws during his SOTU address.
It gained bi-partisan applause, as GOP leaders have asked for this since day one, and finally heard affirmation of its necessity from the Democratic President.
DesJarlais said actions speak louder than words.
"We've been preaching this since the beginning of his administration,” he said. “The borders are sitting right over his shoulders, but really hasn't taken action. Illegals crossing into our country and sometimes with identification methods such as arrest warrants, less COVID restrictions then people in our own country have."
Hamilton County Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell said she disagrees that Biden has not anything when it comes to border security, and noted Biden’s push to help DACA recipients.
"Biden's record shows that he is pro-border security and fixing our immigration laws,” she said.
Another issue Biden brought up was a rejection of the de-fund the police movement, but he said he wanted to hold officers accountable.
"May be the highlight of the night for him to say we need to fund the police,” said Representative DesJarlais. “That's kind of antithetical to what several in his party had been preaching."
Biden, during his SOTU speech, claimed he wanted to keep manufacturers in the US, and Campbell said the President was right to do so.
She called Biden’s speech unifying and bi-partisan, while DesJarlais mentioned Biden did not bring up issues he wanted to hear such as energy.
"It was everything I could have hoped for and more, the President's unity platform is a powerful call to action,” she said.
Representative DesJarlais agreed that he wants to see unity, but feels that Biden administration has failed at doing just that during his time in office.
He cited big government spending, inflation, and has mentioned before that Biden’s vaccine mandates have hurt the federal workforce locally.
However, local leaders still hope they can resolve issues together for the better of the country.
"After November he is going to have a chance to prove whether or not he was just blowing smoke or whether he is really willing to work with Republicans,” said DesJarlais.
"Tennessee has and Hamilton County in particular we have a lot of things we can accomplish if we can just work together, it doesn't just have to be a pipedream,” said Campbell.
The presidential election will be on November 5, 2024, as Americans take into account issues such as these when picking their next commander in chief.