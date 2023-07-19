A Tennessee Special Legislative session is happening on August 21st. Before the session takes place, Satedra Smith with Chattanooga Moms Demand Action said her organization along with Unity Group of Chattanooga and the League of Women Voters of Chattanooga are holding a community meeting.
She said they want state lawmakers to change certain policies to stop gun violence in Tennessee.
"We can be apart of a press conference every single day right, but what is that doing for the community if there's not an actionable event to occur or policy to occur afterwards," said Smith.
In 2021, Tennessee became a permit less carry state allowing people 21 and up and 18 to 20 years old in the military to open and concealed carry handguns without a permit. A bill is being considered to lower the age to 18.
"Mentally, the responsibility, how responsible are 18 years in handling a gun. If we're going to start here they need training," said Smith.
She said while there are certain laws like the Extreme Risk law or Red Flag law, they're a great start but it's not enough.
"This is why we are now planning more activities to show what it looks like, what it feels like, what people have to endure after they go through the physical pain, the mental pain of community gun violence."
Smith says they're inviting community leaders, city council members, and commission board members to hear from people living in the inner city community on August 7th at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church.
She hopes by hearing stories from people who've experienced or been affected by gun violence this would motivate them to change gun laws.
"Changing the trajectory locally, period. We have to apply pressure and so far I see a little bit of change, but it's going to take so much more," explained Smith.
The conversation will take place at 6:30pm on Monday, August 7th at the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church on Shallowford Road. The entire community is invited to participate.