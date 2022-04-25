April is Donate Life Month. Parkridge Medical Center and Tennessee Donor Services are working to highlight the need for organ donations and celebrate survivors.
In 2012 Lisa Phares was diagnosed with a rare disease that damaged her lungs. She became one of the thousands of Tennesseans in desperate need of an organ transplant. Phares said she also became dependent on an oxygen tank to breathe.
"You couldn't be separated from it, you were a prisoner to a tank to live which is always scary," said Phares.
In June of 2014, Phares said her life changed. She received a double lung transplant. After years of relying on an oxygen tank she recalled the moment she longer needed it.
"I can't tell you how scary it was to take that first breath, but it's so freeing to be able to breath on your own and not be dependent on some machine for your life, it's indescribable," said Phares.
She said the transplant allowed her to be there for special moments with her family. Which is why Parkridge Medical Center is recognizing Donate Life Month through several awareness campaigns.
"Including raising the flag for awareness also Tennessee Donors is very pro-active in helping us train the staff here," said Leslie Mcbride, Director of Critical Services at Parkridge Medical Center.
Denise Fagutt, Hospital Development Coordinator for Tennessee Donor Services said the month is a chance to raise awareness for the need of donors and honor survivors like Pharis. She said just one organ donor has the ability to save eight lives.
"Having 7 donors in 20-21 was significant especially for the 20 people who's lives were saved through those gifts."
Pharis said she knows it can be a difficult decision to decide to become a donor, but she's grateful to those giving the gift of life to others.
To learn more about organ donations or to register to become a donor, click here.