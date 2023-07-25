July is Disability Awareness Month, the perfect time to highlight a very important group of people in our community and celebrate how far disabled people's rights have come.
We spoke with a local organization that works to improve the lives of those living with a disability.
“There is no guidebook or manual when it comes to dealing with a disability, so Pathfinder I think comes the closest to helping people access the information,” said Megan Hart, Director of Tennessee Disability Pathfinder.
Megan Hart works for Tennessee Disability Pathfinder, which is a free service that finds and connects resources for disabled clients and their families.
Hart says she knows from personal experience how vital places like Pathfinder are.
“I became paralyzed from the neck down when I was five years old, and my parents did not know where to turn or what to do,” said Hart.
Hart says now that places like Pathfinder exist, families like hers have access to a 24/7 hotline, financial assistance, and camps or programs for child care.
She says her team will identify your needs and what resources you may require.
“So there are families that are receiving a diagnosis or encountering disabilities on a daily basis,” said Hart.
According to the World Health Organization, 16% of people live with a significant disability.
Hart says there has been a lot of work done to be inclusive of all people, but she says many people living with a disability just want to be treated like everyone else.
“Having an awareness and recognizing the full capabilities and acceptance of others with disabilities,” said Hart.
Hart pointed out that the Americans with Disabilities Act is the reason we have handicapped-accessible public accommodations, and it also prohibits employers from discriminating against disabled people.
"The way in which we are included in society makes a tremendous impact as a whole,” said Hart.
Hart says there is still more work to be done and encourages people to let city leaders know we can always use more sidewalks or other resources, and if you're an employer... consider hiring someone with a disability.
“We can all strive to do better when addressing the barriers and creating more acceptance and inclusion in our society,” said Hart.
Click here to learn more about Tennessee Disability Pathfinder.