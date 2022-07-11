The pandemic has not only reminded us to take care of our physical health, but also our own mental health. The month of July is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health care for minority groups.
"We're kind of getting back to business as usual and we want people to still fully understand their mental health should be a priority," said LaDarius Price with Cempa Community Care.
Cempa Community Care is an organization who focuses on specialized health treatments, and also helped administer COVID tests to underserved communities.
Price mentioned the pandemic intensified stress on everyone, especially for black and brown families.
"For many people they were already having a hard time and struggling, it just made it that much harder for many people, from an economic lens and stand point," said Price.
Price says it's difficult for people in these communities to talk about their struggles and not internalize them.
"So much like HIV still is in our community where it's stigmatized, mental health is the same way," said Price.
Wanting to make a change, Cempa started a program called 'Cempa Expressions', where they break down the stigma of mental health in schools.
"So we began to go into the schools, to provide mindfulness, and yoga and therapy and things of that nature for our African American and latinX students," said Price
Price pointed to the pandemic as a positive catalyst, which he says encouraged people to pay attention to the mental well-being, take days off when they feel overwhelmed and to talk to someone if you need the help.
"For so many of us, we try to cope with the things we are dealing with, but it's very important that you talk to somebody, a licensed person who knows what they are doing, they can help you process those things so you can get on the other side of it," said Price.
Price says if you are looking for a therapist, they have them at Cempa.
He also suggested reaching out to the AIMS Center for more mental health options.
To learn more about Cempa Community Care, click here or call 423-265-2273.