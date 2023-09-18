September 19 is National Voter Registration Day, which is the nation's biggest nonpartisan, civic holiday dedicated to getting every eligible American registered to vote. The local group, CALEB, is hosting an event to do just that.
CALEB, or Chattanoogans in Action for Love, Equality and Benevolence, is a nonpartisan organization that focuses on civic-engagement in Hamilton County. The group is hosting an event on Tuesday, September 19, so getting registered to vote for upcoming elections.
CALEB's National Voter Registration Day Event is from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at East Lake Park (3000 E 34th St). There will be food, music, games and community resources and the opportunity to register to vote.
CALEB representative, Erin Kellam, said, "We really encourage people to get invested in their community, because the people who are making decisions for us are our local elected officials."
Both county and federal primary elections are in March. To be able to vote in these elections, people need to be registered by February 5.
"It's as easy as filling out an application with your name, social security number, where you were born," Kellam said.
If you can’t make it out to the CALEB's event, there are several agencies that you can visit online to get registered, including CALEB’s website, or you can go to your county’s election commission.
If someone has had a felony conviction, they now have to have their civil rights restored before they are eligible to cast a ballot. The group Free Hearts will be at the event to help people who trying to get their rights restored.
Kellam said it is never too early to register and their goal is to register 50-70 people in the community.
