Several agencies and officials in the Tennessee Valley are expressing their condolences for the two the law enforcement officers who were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday evening.

Officials say the pilot, THP Sgt. Lee Russell, and Marion County Sheriff's Department Det. Matt Blansett were killed when the chopper hit power lines and ultimately crashed.

Sheriff Jim Hammond, Sheriff-Elect Austin Garrett, and the men and women of the HCSO would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Marion County Sheriff's Office for their tragic loss of two personnel in last night's helicopter accident. pic.twitter.com/lc10ivJwOL — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - TN (@hcsotn) August 24, 2022

"Please join Brenda and me in praying for the two law enforcement officers who tragically lost their lives yesterday and for God to comfort their families during this difficult time."

"Amy and I offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to the THP trooper and Blansett families. Commissioner Blansett was the finest of public servants and excellent law enforcement officer. He will be greatly missed in the Marion County community."

With sad hearts, we join the community in mourning with the @TNHighwayPatrol and the Marion County Sheriff's Department.Our prayers and support are with both agencies -- and all who knew and loved the two law enforcement officers -- during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YtJdslNQcL — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 24, 2022

Chattanooga joins in mourning with Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Department with their immeasurable loss. Please keep the families of these officers in mind during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/n8aN9clSet — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) August 24, 2022

