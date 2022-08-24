Police command center

Several agencies and officials in the Tennessee Valley are expressing their condolences for the two the law enforcement officers who were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday evening.

Officials say the pilot, THP Sgt. Lee Russell, and Marion County Sheriff's Department Det. Matt Blansett were killed when the chopper hit power lines and ultimately crashed.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office posted the following to Twitter:

US Senator Marsha Blackburn posted the following to Facebook:

US Rep. Chuck Fleischmann posted the following to Twitter:

"Please join Brenda and me in praying for the two law enforcement officers who tragically lost their lives yesterday and for God to comfort their families during this difficult time."

US Rep. Scott DesJarlais posted the following to Twitter:

"Amy and I offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to the THP trooper and Blansett families. Commissioner Blansett was the finest of public servants and excellent law enforcement officer. He will be greatly missed in the Marion County community."

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office posted the following to Facebook:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted the following:

The Chattanooga Police Department tweeted the following:

The Rhea County Sheriff's Department said on Facebook:

