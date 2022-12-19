With temperature lows dropping this week, officials with Hamilton County Emergency Management Services want to make sure people are properly warming their homes.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, additional heating sources are the number one cause of fire fatalities in homes.
“If you are going to be using additional heating sources make sure you know the appropriate ways of heating your house,” Amy Maxwell said.
Amy Maxwell is the Public Information Officer for Hamilton County Emergency Management Services.
She said this time of the year, many people use space or portable heaters to heat their homes
“You need to make sure you have three feet circumference around the heater away from all combustibles. Clothing, curtains, anything that will catch on fire to make sure you have all of those surrounding areas clear to use those additional heating sources,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell suggests that people should unplug those space or portable heaters when leaving the house, even if it is for 30-minutes.
She also encourages people to get their chimney's cleaned before putting them to use.
“During the spring and summer months a lot of these squirrels and birds love to build their nest in chimney's and as a result that a great source kindling for those fires to start in the chimney. Also, creosote the buildup of creosote from pervious chimney fires can play a toll on that too. That fuels the fire,” Maxwell said.
For those using generators for power, remember to keep it outside of the home.
“Not even in the garage because those fumes can travel air ducts and actually cause home to yourself when you don't even know you smell those gases,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell said stoves should only be used for cooking and not to heat your home.