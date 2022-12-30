It's time to start thinking about New Years resolutions.
If one goal is to better your health, Registered Dietician and Nutrition Specialist Pamela Kelle has tips to make those goals effective.
“It honestly is the littlest of things that are doable for you and me that we can build upon," said Kelle.
Kelle said she sees the same mistakes time and time again when it comes to New Years resolutions.
“The common mistakes I see typically with my folks that come to me for weight loss are they’ve got too broad of an idea of what they want to do," said Kelle.
She said if you want to make effective changes, make specific goals with specific habits to help accomplish them.
“You might say ‘I would like to let go of five pounds the I know is hampering me in my life," said Kelle. "Then you look, honestly, about some current habits in place that you feel you could change.”
Kelle said some key examples are watching sleep patterns or even waking up five minutes earlier to prepare breakfast.
“Think about how you want to feel. Your energy level, your sleep patterns, your water intake," said Kelle. "Socializing and decreasing stress help a lot more with health much more than a diet would ever be able to do.”
However, if you are too extreme with your habits, Kelle said it's ineffective and dangerous.
“Advanced dieting and advanced restrictions usually lowers your metabolic rate," said Kelle.
Finally, Kelle said to be careful when setting your goals and make sure any guidance comes from someone with proper credentials.
“There’s a million opinions and a million different ways for advice, but the best advice you can have is coming from yourself and then having someone support what that is," said Kelle.