Reach One Teach One is holding a school supply drive next month. The nonprofit is lending a helping hand by providing free supplies for students in need.
But with rising prices and an increased need, they need your donations to make the event possible.
Reginald Yearby is the Executive Director of Reach One Teach One UCA.
He says they need all kinds of supplies including backpacks, composition notebooks, pencils, markers and more.
They are also asking for volunteers and community partners to join them on the day of the drive.
Reach One Teach One says school supply donations can be dropped off at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, located at 4400 Bonny Oaks Dr.
Reach One Teach One Uca is a 501c3 nonprofit that relies on the generous support of donors who align with the mission of after-school education and sports involvement for at-risk youth in the Chattanooga region. To donate, email rotoyearby@gmail.com or call 423-260-2309.