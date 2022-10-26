Tennessee ranks near the top of the list when it comes to sex trafficking in the southeast.
Love's Arm says that is why their work is so important.
They hit the streets, strip clubs, and motels to help victims of sex trafficking, prostitution and addiction.
To continue their mission, they are holding their annual fundraiser on Thursday.
The nonprofit's Executive Director Inza Hagins-Dyer explained, "This is our annual fundraiser 'Jazz and BBQ' and it's a lot of fun! A very casual environment where there will be good music. We are going to have a quartet with some of Chattanooga's finest jazz musicians plus delicious barbecue."
Dyer says guests will also hear from survivors and the founder of Love's Arm , Mimi Nikkel.
The event takes place tomorrow from 6-8 p.m. at Restoration Church, the former Stratton Hall.
Tickets are still available on their website.