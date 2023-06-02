June is Pride Month across the nation, but the celebrations may look a little different here in Tennessee. That's because of a new law that restricts "adult cabaret performances" in public or in the presence of children.
One local nonprofit has worked to find ways this month to highlight and celebrate members of the LGBTQ-plus community.
This summer, Executive Director Charlotte Caldwell says Stove Works is celebrating Pride Month with several events.
A new art exhibit is just one of the ways the group is hoping to spread inclusivity and awareness during the month of June.
Stove Works is a non-profit art center providing local artists and artists from all over the world a venue to make, display, and learn through contemporary artwork.
On June 10th, they'll have a lecture from Danielle Quesenberry on queer history.
"So, it's like from like 5,000 B.C. to present day, and a lot that will sort of talk about queer culture in art history - as well as the queer culture at large."
Caldwell says their big event will be the "Life's a Drag" fundraiser on June 17th inside their studio.
"We're encouraging all of the attendees to dress in drag. It's not a requirement, but it is strongly encouraged. And then we invite them if they feel emboldened to participate in an impromptu drag performance."
She says the event will have judges and prizes.
In March, Tennessee legislators passed a bill restricting drag performances in public or in front of children.
Caldwell says the event on the 17th is a private event for adults 18 and up.
She explains, "On top of that, these are amateur drag performers and not professional drag performers."
The nonprofit hopes the 'Life's a Drag' event will give community members a chance to support one another. Stating, "and encourage like the rebellory and the joy of drag and just knowing yourself and that's really what we're celebrating."
The event will feature a DJ, a comedy show, makeup by drag Veronica Day, and activities from partner organizations.
Caldwell says the LGBTQ community is fundamental to their organization, and they want to celebrate with them.
"We occupy so many of the same spaces, and I hope people take away joy, fun, and shared experience."
If you're interested in learning more about Stove Works' pride month events, click here.