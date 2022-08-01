Ahead of the 22-23 school year a local nonprofit is working to gather school supplies for a group of students in need.
Chattanooga Room in the Inn currently has 16 kids living in their shelter. Eleven of those kids are in need of school supplies like pencils, notepads, folders, and uniforms for the upcoming school year so they can thrive like their classmates.
Chattanooga Room in the Inn Development Director Brianne Lalor said there are a few must-have items on the list of donations for the kids.
"Right now, we need backpacks for kids ages seven to eleven -- colorful character ones like Spiderman. We need three ring binders and we need monetary donations so we can go out and purchase school uniforms and shoes for the children."
Smaller needs are crayons, number two pencils, wide ruled paper, and copy paper.
Lalor said not having to worry about the small things can and will help the kids focus on their academics.
“I think when you are homeless it is hard for children to not have that stability, but if we can provide them with new clothes and shoes, they can feel good about when they go back to school. That is going to provide some happiness for them and make the school year great for them,” Lalor said.
The Chattanooga community has already started to donate toward the cause making sure those 11 students will succeed this school year.
She knows it will warm the children's hearts for all of the support.
“The fact that we are getting so many donations allows them to choose what they want rather than us handing them, what we think they need. So I think they are going to be excited to shop from our school shop and get the items they want,” Lalor said.
She hopes the community will continue to pour into the kids.
“Ideally, we would like to have those donations by Friday since school does start next week; but, we will accept things after Friday, just because we can put them into storage and then when kids run out of certain items we can replenish those,” Lalor said.
Monetary donations can be made on the Chattanooga Room in the Inn website. Physical donations can be dropped off at their building located at 230 N. Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37404.