Partnership for Families, Children and Adults and other community leaders are recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Hamilton County/Chattanooga Courts Building during a proclamation ceremony.
At the ceremony, the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga’s Family Justice Center, Hamilton County and the Partnership are launching a month-long domestic violence awareness campaign.
The ceremony will honor and pay tribute to victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as inform the public of resources available to prevent domestic violence and support those affected.
“This ceremony exemplifies true community collaboration and advocacy for such an urgent issue in our city and nation,” said Partnership CEO Kevin Hyde.
“Together, we are not only shedding light on the severity of domestic violence, but we are also calling for all those in our community to be proactive in identifying and working to stop it.”
Speaking alongside Hyde at the ceremony and reading the proclamation is County Mayor Weston Wamp. Other notable community leaders are slated to attend.
Ranked 10th highest in the nation, Tennessee saw a total of 69,385 domestic violence offenses in 2020. In August 2022 alone, Chattanooga had 215 incidents involving domestic violence according to the Chattadata website. Children under 18 account for almost 10 percent of all domestic violence cases, and 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced intimate partner violence.
Partnership’s Victim Support Services offers a multitude of programs to help and protect those affected by domestic violence.Critical services include the overnight Domestic Violence Shelter for victims of domestic violence, forensic medical exams for sexual assault victims and a 24- hour crisis hotline. In the last year, Partnership’s emergency shelter provided 13,162 nights of safe refuge and responded to 2,229 crisis hotline calls.
Any individual facing current or potential domestic violence is encouraged to contact Partnership’s 24-hour hotline at 423-755-2700 to access safe shelter and support. The statewide Child Abuse Hotline # 1-877-237-0004, and the statewide Human Trafficking Hotline number is 1-855-55-TNHTH.