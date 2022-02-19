A local non-profit made mental health care more accessible to young girls in the Chattanooga area today.

"Reach One, Teach One" is helping women take the first steps in ending the stigma with mental health. 

The Mental Health Summit for K-12 girls was held at Orchard Knob Elementary School on Saturday. Registration began at 8:30 that morning and ended at noon. 
 
The event aimed to provide a safe place for young girls and their mothers to talk about mental health.
 
They partnered with several local vendors to provide education, tools, and resources regarding mental health. They also provided a free lunch. 
 
Each attendee received a mental health care bag to take home. 
 
This is something "Reach One, Teach One" plans to hold again in the future to continue to bring accessible mental heath resources to the Orchard Knob community. 
Reach One Teach One hods mental health summit for young girls in Orchard Knob community
 
 