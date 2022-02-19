A local non-profit made mental health care more accessible to young girls in the Chattanooga area today.
"Reach One, Teach One" is helping women take the first steps in ending the stigma with mental health.
Chattanooga
Clear
H 54°
L 27°
38°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 48°
L 23°
31°
Athens
Clear
H 50°
L 22°
35°
Benton
Clear
H 54°
L 27°
38°
Chatsworth
Clear
H 54°
L 27°
38°
Dalton
Clear
H 54°
L 25°
37°
Dayton
Clear
H 45°
L 21°
28°
Dunlap
Clear
H 54°
L 27°
38°
Murphy
Clear
H 50°
L 22°
35°
Pikeville
Clear
H 45°
L 21°
28°
Summerville
Clear
H 57°
L 26°
37°
Ringgold
Clear
H 54°
L 27°
38°
Trenton
Clear
H 54°
L 27°
38°