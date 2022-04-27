The Net Resource Foundation has been giving back to the community since 2015, and now they're asking for your help this Mother's Day.
Raquetta Dotley, the Executive Director of Net Resource Foundation, said their mission is to challenge systemic issues in South Chattanooga.
"South Chattanooga sometimes get a bad reputation. So for us, when we were founded we wanted to make sure that we enhance and look at all the positive attributes," said Dotley.
Through a partnership with Westside Baptist Church, the foundation hosts events and community building programs. Dotley says their core programs focus on helping improve the lives of children in the neighborhood, like their youth summer program which teaches life skills and community development.
"Students get paid a stipend and the program is aimed toward students, grades 6 though 10. The group of students that necessarily don't want to go to a children's camp, but aren't quite old enough to work yet," explained Dotley.
She said it's important be an active part of the community.
"It's all about thriving for the youth, for the youth that we work with. They all live in the community and we want them to have that sense of pride, that sense of community building, that they become good citizens as they're working though life."
To help fund the summer program the foundation will be holding a Mother's Day Market on Saturday, May 7th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have everything from food to candles and clothes. Dotley said the market will be filled with a variety of local vendors, but they could use more to rent space.
"We want to make sure that vendors have the opportunity to sale things that people want to buy and we want people to bring their mothers. Like bring your mother, let her pick out her Mother's Day gift this year."
They are renting out spaces to vendors for $35. To register for a space Dotley said that head to their website, www.thenetresourcefoundation.org. The market is completely free and Dotley hopes it brings the community together.
""We want everyone to come out this is an open event, open to the entire community even though it's in South Chattanooga, everyone is invited to attend," said Dotley.
All the proceeds from the Mother's Day Market will go help fund the foundation's summer youth programs.