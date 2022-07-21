A mother and daughter were rescued by the Chattanooga Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue on Thursday. The two were out on Harrison Bay when the dangerous storms rolled in.
Wednesday night, Melody Santiz and her daughter decided to go kayaking Thursday morning to catch the sunrise.
When they checked the weather at 5 o'clock in the morning, Santiz said she thought they would be fine on the water.
After an hour of being out on Harrison Bay hoping to catch the sunrise, Melody Santiz said the clouds began to darken and shortly after the heavy wind and rain began.
“When the wind started blowing, the waves started to get higher and her kayak started to get full of water. It ended up tipping over. We actually poured out coffee out to attempt to remove the water and we were fine for about 20 minutes until her kayak flipped over,” Santiz said.
They attempted to flip the kayak back over, but it was not working. Quickly, her daughter got into her mother's one-person kayak.
Not long after, that kayak started to fill with water.
“That is when I realized it was time to call for help because there is no way we would be able to get out. The more I would paddle forward it would take me six paddles the back the opposite way," Santiz said.
The 911 operator could barely hear Santiz with all the rain and wind, but she could hear the operator.
Santiz said she told the operator she was going to put the phone her in a safety compartment in her kayak and that the location was on.
Keeping a positive mindset helped her fight through the serve storms.
“To be honest with you the first thing that went through my head when it started getting really bad is the last thing I told my husband and that was I would be home by breakfast to make breakfast for the kids. I have smaller kids, I was like I have to get home I have to make breakfast,” Santiz said.
She recalls her daughter telling her that they were going to get through this together.
Eventually, they were able to make it to land and the Dallas Bay firefighters found them shortly after.
Amy Maxwell with Hamilton County Emergency Management wants to remind people to double check the weather and see what local meteorologists are saying before going out and doing any actives out on the lake and to wear a life jacket at all times.
"You need to make sure to that if you are going to go out on the water then people know where you are ahead of time. What part of the area you are going to be in the water. What time do you plan on being back, so if you are not back at a particular time then we have the opportunity to be notified and we can come looking for you,” Maxwell said.