August is National Minority Donation Awareness Month, a time to educate and encourage donor registration. A Cleveland mother shares her son’s story with Local 3 News of how he saved lives.
“My son's name was Victor Morris Hill and he was a gem to this world,” said Norma Hill.
"He got a full scholarship to Vanderbilt University and he lived in Nashville for the last part of his life," explained Hill.
On November 30th, 2017, Victor was found unconscious on the floor. He was in a coma at a Nashville hospital before being transported to a hospital in Chattanooga. When it was determined Victor would not make it, Tennessee Donor Services spoke with Norma and her husband about organ donation.
"Talking with Jonathan and getting educated on it, because we knew nothing about it, it made us feel good for what he had to say because he really showed us that his legacy would live on," said Hill. "It's a gift."
Victor passed away at 33 years-old on Christmas Day in 2017, but not before giving the gift of life to four people.
"He donated two lungs, a kidney and a heart," said Hill.
Norma says her son's heart was a perfect match to 21-year old dancer and Middle Tennessee University student Emily Hardin. After meeting virtually, Hardin gifted Norma with a special teddy bear giving her a chance to be with her son again.
"And I began to touch and I said what is that, they said that's your son's heartbeat. I said heartbeat? They said yes. How did she get that in there? and I said Oh my God, Oh my Jesus. I cried."
More than 105,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant nationwide, with 60% being from minorities of which 28% are black.
While Norma is hopeful of meeting more people like Emily and being reunited with her son's heart in person, she's working to keep his legacy alive and using her ministry to help educate the black community on registering as organ donors.
"My goal is to meet a goal this month to let a lot of my friends, my church people go online at donatelife.net to just read, study and ask God. Education is the key for this,” explained Hill.
More than 3,000 people are on the organ transplant waiting list right now in Tennessee. You can learn more about becoming an organ donor and saving lives by clicking here.