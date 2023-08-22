A Chattanooga mother is using the loss of her son to raise awareness about drug overdose deaths.
Ronald "Ron" Swafford III was Tammy Setliffe's first child. As a single mother raising three children, Tammy says she relied on Ron.
"I always called him my backbone," said Setliffe.
Ron began struggling with drug addiction as a teenager but had been doing well in recovery for about a year.
"I'd talked to him a few minutes before, and he had not had a good day. He said he was going to sleep, and I let him go. Then, he came here to this hotel, and I got a phone call through the night," said Setliffe.
That phone call is one Setliffe would not forget. Her son overdosed on fentanyl and was on life support. Setliffe says he was found in his truck and had been robbed in the parking lot of the InTown Suites on Lee Highway.
"I prayed that wouldn't happen for years. I would always find him, and I always stayed on top of him for years, but I let my guard down because I thought he was okay, and he wasn't," said Setliffe.
Ron was able to donate his organs before he died on January 20th.
"He was able to save three people's lives with his life," said Setliffe.
Setliffe uses her devastating experience to help others. She has been selling raffle tickets for a free massage and bracelets with her son's name on them to raise money for bags full of goodies, hygiene products, and helpful information on what to do and who to call if you or anyone needs addiction help.
"Just a bag just to show they're not forgotten and that there is help out there," said Setliffe.
Chattanooga Harm Reduction is partnering with Setliffe to hand out Narcan in the county. The Hamilton County Coalition has the drug available.
More locations to get Narcan are available on the Tennessee Department of Health website.
"If I could save one child's life, then I'm doing something in his memory," said Setliffe.