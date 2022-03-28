It's been almost 16 years since a tragic bear attack in Polk County.
In 2006, Susan Cenkus, her son Luke and her daughter Elora hiked to a Polk County waterfall and a black bear attacked the family. Six-year old Elora was killed.
With the 16th anniversary coming up in just a few weeks, we went back to Polk County with Susan Cenkus, and we walked on what she now considers to be sacred ground.
She now has an inner peace that helps her spread the word that her daughter may not be here, but she is not forgotten.
"Every day I see her and she's a part of me," said Susan Cenkus.
Her name was Elora Celeste, which means 'God is my light, sent from Heaven.'
"She really had a special light about her and sometimes I think, she was very much like little girls," Susan said.
And she loved to go on hikes.
One of the Cenkus family's favorite places to hike was at the Chilhowee Campground in the Cherokee National Forest. It was there 15 years ago that their lives changed forever, when they ran into an unwanted visitor, at Benton Falls.
They joined another family at the base of the 65-foot waterfall, where one of the last pictures of Elora was taken with her big brother.
"Luke and I started crossing the rocks, Elora was already over there on that, on those rocks, see where the fallen tree is, about there," recalled Susan.
Susan's heart sank when she looked up into the underbrush.
“I saw a black bear,” said Susan.
Susan yelled for Elora and Luke went back up the rock stairs. She thought Elora was with them, but unbeknownst to them, the bear had crossed the creek and was right on top of them.
“That’s when I saw the black bear and he had his hands on my son's head," said Susan.
She pulled Luke from the bear's grasp.
“I turned around and the bear immediately attacked me. He grabbed me, literally picked me up with his mouth and then at that moment, I knew my time had come. I just knew it. There's no way. I could hear the bones cracking in my neck," recalled Susan.
Susan says she prayed to God the she would pass out. In and out of consciousness, she found out at the hospital, she had made it. Her son Luke had made it. In fact, almost everybody that fateful day at Benton Falls had made it out alive.
“But when I woke up, I knew that Elora had gone to heaven," said Susan.
Elora's remains were found about 700 feet away at the base of another unnamed waterfall. Ten years later, amateur photographer Brian Solomon learned of the Cenkus story and shared with Susan something he'd seen.
“I caught a sunburst up above the falls," said Brian Solomon.
Remembering that Elora's name means "God is my Light," Brian was so moved that he placed a Tennessee waymark on the 20-foot waterfall, officially naming it Elora Falls.
“She gave her life, and you know, it means something," said Solomon.
During our visit, we found a lone flower blooming in the middle of the moss. It, like Elora, faces the falls, protected from the elements, standing by itself, but not alone.
“I know that she is always with me. She's a part of me as a part of me is with her," said Susan.
The bear suspected of attacking the family was later caught and euthanized.
Today, the family has healed.
Luke got through his surgeries. He's in college right now studying music.
Susan has also healed from her wounds and says, she tries to stay upbeat, knowing that one day she will see her daughter in heaven.