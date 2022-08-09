The mother of a Jasper Middle School student is claiming that her daughter and four friends had their lives threatened and called racial slurs, but says nothing was done about it by school administrators.
Samantha Robinson told the Marion County School Board that her daughter and friends are all Black or biracial and in sixth grade. She says they were attacked in three separate incidents.
The first one happened on February 9, when she claims a student said, “Since it's Black History Month, y'all should go back to Africa.”
Robinson says the boy then threatened the students.
"They were all playing a football game basically and most of the Black kids were on one team and there was another team and this student decided to let the kids know, because he was losing his game, 'back in my day you would have been shot for that, winning the game’,” said Robinson.
Robinson says multiple students made threats, but only one boy was punished with a 5-day suspension. She said Superintendent Mark Griffith said one of the boys would be expelled from Jasper Middle this fall but that student was on campus during the first day.
“What the DHA does is that it's made up of administrators and it puts five different eyes on the evidence and they vet that process and then it comes to me myself and you all don't render the punishment. It has to get to us,” said Marion County Schools Superintendent Mark Griffith.
Griffith says the incidents were not reported to the Discipline Hearing Authority (DHA) because administrators either didn't feel the information was accurate or that there wasn't enough evidence to support the claims.
