The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requested ARC Automotive, based in Knoxville, to recall their airbags. The manufacturer claims there is no defect.
NHTSA, or the Agency, opened a defect investigation in July of 2015. Their letter states the airbag inflators have projected metal fragments into vehicle occupants. They list at least two fatalities and seven incidents caused by the defective inflators.
John Memmer, owner and president of State Line Auto Service, agrees a recall might be best.
"It may be a design flaw, or it may be a production flaw, but there's obviously a problem," Memmer says.
In ARC's 17-page response, they denied a recall and said they do not believe there is a defect.
The data in the federal agency's letter lists different makes and years of vehicles that are equipped with the airbags.
Memmer says this leads him to believe the issue is likely random, making it hard for the company to track exactly where a recall is needed.
“I try and put myself in the customer’s shoes and think about how would I want this handled if the roles were reversed," he says.
And, as a business owner, he says he would want to ensure his customers' safety.
After looking through the letters, he believes ARC may be responsible for the fault, rather than other manufacturers. But it will be hard to prove.
“Things are probably just going to get worse before they get better," he says. "Somebody's probably going to have to get seriously injured and it's going to have to be able to be pinpointed directly to the fault of the airbag, not due to the incident.”
The NHTSA will call a public hearing on the issue, and may have to take the company to court to force them to follow through on the recall. GM is taking matters into their own hands, recalling a million vehicles, including the 2014-2017 model Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia.
If you are concerned about your airbag, Memmer recommends checking with your auto manufacturer.
You can read the NHTSA's recall request here. ARC's response can be found here.