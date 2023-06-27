Local McDonald's owner-operators donate $17,000+ to Ronald McDonald House

The McDonald's owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association (GTVOA) recently donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga (RMHC).
On Friday, June 23, local McDonald's owner-operators, Steven Overby, AJ Goodwin, Keonna Daughtry, and Jabari Daughtry, presented RMHC with a check for over $17,000, the proceeds raised from the Happy Meals for the House and the sale of Shamrock Shakes.
This donation will help RMHC continue keeping families close to their loved ones and the necessary medical care that they require.
Learn more about the RMHC of Greater Chattanooga’s services and mission, on their website: https://rmhchattanooga.com/