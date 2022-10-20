Local McDonald’s surprise crew member of 48 Years with huge surprise celebration

Local McDonald’s owner-operators recognize an outstanding crew member with a huge celebration for her achievements in and out of the restaurant.
Ginny Rogers was nominated for being an essential part of the McFamily for nearly 48 years.
In addition to the surprise in-store celebration, Local McDonald’s owner-operators, The Goodwin Organization, surprised Ginny with a check for $2,300 to show their continued appreciation.
This celebration is part of McDonald’s Thank You Crew initiative, where local owner-operators recognize their outstanding crew members with memorable celebrations.
Ginny Rogers has been an East Ridge, TN, McDonald’s employee for almost 48 years and will celebrate her 70th birthday next month! Ginny is adored by customers and hands out candy, and loves giving everyone hugs. It’s employees like this that truly showcase members of the McFamily.
To show continued appreciation for all that Ginny does, local McDonald’s owner-operators surprised her with a check for $2,300.