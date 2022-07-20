Local McDonald's Owner-Operator Steven Overby presented the "Happy Meals for the House" check presentation at the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Chattanooga Wednesday morning.
This was the first year for this fundraiser, which raised $16,931!
This is from the week-long promotion that took place June 12-18, with 10% of sales from Happy Meals at local McDonald's.
Local McDonald's owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operator's Association (GTVOA) are donating the $16,931 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga (RMHC) after the week-long Happy Meals for the House fundraiser.
RMHC keeps sick children close to their families and the care they need.
For every Happy Meal sold, a portion of proceeds was donated to the House.
Ronald McDonald House Charities relies heavily on donations to continue providing services to sick children and their families in the community.