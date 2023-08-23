A Trenton man needs your help.
A camera with his daughter's wedding photos was stolen from the photographer's car in the East Brainerd area.
There are only a few memories captured by phone from Desirae and Braden Allen's wedding after a thief broke into her photographer's car on August 13.
"My daughter, when she called, she just said I don't have really good news. She was pretty bummed out about it, upset that all of it was gone, but she has actually taken it well and wanting it back, obviously," Tim Riddle said.
Desirae's father, Tim Riddle, said her wedding photographer's camera equipment and SD cards were stolen.
"It would mean the world to have those. Those are not just pictures, those are memories, and a part of life that you can never get back," Riddle said.
Chattanooga police say this suspect could be responsible for multiple break-ins inside the Gardens at Heritage Green neighborhood in East Brainerd.
Riddle is a pastor and officiated the wedding, so he couldn't get the full experience.
"As you are walking her down the aisle, you have prepared for this moment her whole life; it is the hardest thing I have ever done.
Walking your daughter down the aisle and giving her to her husband, you're giving your daughter away, but you're the one doing it so you don't really get to see, you don't really hear any of that, so my only chance of seeing, hearing, and experiencing that is the videos and the pictures," Riddle said.
Riddle doesn't fault the photographer for the lost pictures and appreciates her help in trying to help retrieve them.
He said he is willing to pay to have those SD cards back.
"Me as the dad, I have personally said that I will give a thousand-dollar reward for those SD cards. I won't ask a bit of a question, if they bring them to me, I will give them a thousand dollars, and we'll call it even and go on with our lives. That is the most important thing, you are not going to get any money for the SD cards anyhow, it's not worth anything to anybody else," Riddle said.
If you have any information, call Chattanooga Police at 698-2525.