A local logistics company is expanding in square feet and the number of employees. Network Transport plans to hire 100 new people in the next year.
Experts said as long as businesses continue creating products for consumption, the need to move those products remains. So the logistics industry isn't going anywhere and it continues to grow in Chattanooga.
"Demand is extremely high in logistics," Network Transport CCO Bob Poulos said.
Network Transport arranges freight shipments across the country. On Tuesday, it opened a new 14,000 square feet headquarters in the CBL building by Hamilton Place Mall. Prior to the move, Network Transport was in an office space in the Loveman's building on Cherry Street.
"Being able to grow here, I think it only enhances the local economy and brings high paying jobs to the area," Poulos said.
It currently has about 80 employees and plans to hire about 100 more in the next year. Poulos said he hopes to bring on people from Chattanooga, but also Bradley County and the North Georgia area.
"We are people driven and that's why it's so important for us to be in a central spot so we can attract good, quality, talented people to our company," Poulos said.
David Ferguson, Network Transport CEO said what makes their company unique is the training program, designed to help make people successful.
"It is customer centric and it goes from systems to the overall training," Ferguson said.
Network Transport has been recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.