People experiencing homelessness could face charges under a new bill that is currently moving forward at the State level, but local experts said it could do more harm than good.
Whether it's underneath abridge or on the side of a road, camping out in any public area could become a Class C misdemeanor in the state of Tennessee.
”For our purposes, homelessness means you are literally on the street, that you’re somewhere not meant for human habitation," said Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Executive Director Wendy Winters.
However, local experts like Wendy Winters with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition said this bill puts a target on people experiencing homelessness.
”That’s just not the answer," said Winters. "We understand that local governments, first responders, hospitals, are being taxed by this increase in those experiencing homelessness. But what solves homelessness is housing. It’s not putting people in jail, it’s housing.”
City Court Judge Sherry Pay said she's seen the issues of homelessness and affordable housing for years.
“I’m sure it’s been going on for a long time but you just haven’t seen or heard as much about it as you do now in the news and the awareness on social media," said Party.
She said this bill may not be the best solution, as it would allow for $50 fines, mandated community service, or even a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail.
“When you have about a third of Tennesseans — Tennessee renters who qualify for extremely low income, the housing median rent for even a one or two bedroom is over $1,000 a month; it just makes it very difficult for people to find housing that they can afford," said Paty.
Judge Pay said she's seen issues already with this approach.
Some offenders can't pay their fine, while others can' get transportation to community service.
“Most of the time the defendants either would not show up at all or if they do show up, most of the time they are not going to have the ability to pay a fine or cost," said Pat.
Paty's challenger for City Court Judge, Brian Bush, agrees this bill may not be the best solution.
“I see no point in assessing $50 fines and court costs against people who are experiencing homelessness when instead we can connect people with resources," said Bush.
He said homelessness will only continue to grow in Chattanooga due to a lack of affordable housing.
“On any given night in the City of Chattanooga alone, up to 300-400 people are experiencing homelessness," said Bush.
He said the best solution is to focus on groups who suffer from the affordable housing crisis, rather than criminalize them.
“I’m hoping to see more investment in our more marginalized communities," said Bush. "Homelessness does not happen overnight oftentimes, it is a slow progression, oftentimes beginning early on in a person’s life.”
“Instead of punishing people, I think it sounds like to me that they’re trying to do this to give law enforcement a tool to utilize when people are camping in places they should not be," said Paty.
The bill was presented and passed on the State Senate floor Wednesday.
It will be presented to the House next.
